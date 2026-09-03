Russia seeking to sow distrust, divisions across Europe: Czech president

Russia is using sabotage, disinformation, and other indirect activities to undermine trust in European institutions and divide EU member states, Czech President Petr Pavel said Thursday.

In an interview with US broadcaster CNN, Pavel said Moscow understands that it cannot launch an open military attack against NATO and has therefore resorted to hybrid tactics.

These include sabotage, violations of sovereign airspace, provocations at sea, and disinformation campaigns aimed at weakening public confidence in institutions and discouraging support for Ukraine, he said.

Pavel added that Russia also seeks to create the impression that European countries are incapable of responding effectively. However, he argued that the strategy had backfired by making the EU and NATO more united and determined to support Ukraine.

His remarks came as Czech authorities prepared tighter measures to monitor the movements of Russian diplomats across Europe following Germany's accusation that Moscow was behind an attempted explosive-drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport, Radio Prague International reported.

The Czech Foreign Ministry and intelligence services are working on changes to the notification system governing Russian diplomats' movements, Foreign Minister Petr Macinka said Wednesday.

The measures follow German findings concerning the Aug. 4 incident in which a drone carrying an explosive device was discovered near Ukrainian cargo aircraft at the airport. Macinka described the findings as "alarming."

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis also said the alleged acts of Russian sabotage in Germany demonstrated the seriousness of the security situation.

"Czechia is ready to cooperate with Germany and other European and transatlantic partners and support all necessary measures to strengthen joint security," Babis said.





