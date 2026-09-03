3 Iranian military pilots killed in recent US attack

Three Iranian military pilots were killed in a US attack two nights ago, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Thursday.

Tasnim identified the pilots as Mojtaba Bagheri and Hamed Okati, who served with the Iranian navy, and Hossein Mahdavian, who served with the Iranian air force.

The agency did not provide details on the location or circumstances of the attack.

Iranian media earlier reported that navy serviceman Amirhossein Salimzadeh was killed while on duty in the southwestern Khuzestan province during a US attack on Sept. 1.

Iranian authorities said at least 18 people were killed and 142 injured in US strikes between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2.

The fatalities included four people killed in Sirik in southern Hormozgan province, seven in Khuzestan, four members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force in western Kermanshah province and three members of the Basij paramilitary force on Lavan Island, according to Iranian authorities.

The latest round of fighting began with a US strike on Iran's Larak Island on Aug. 30, ending a roughly month-long lull in direct hostilities.

The US subsequently carried out further attacks inside Iran, while Tehran retaliated with missiles and drones against US military facilities across the region, including in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.





