Qatar, Jordan, UAE condemn renewed Iranian attacks on Kuwait

Qatar, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday condemned renewed Iranian attacks on Kuwait, describing them as a "flagrant violation" of the Gulf state's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said the attacks constituted a "blatant breach" of international law, the UN Charter, and principles of good-neighborliness.

The ministry said the continuation of the attacks represented a "dangerous escalation" that could complicate efforts to contain tensions and undermine political and diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region.

It held Iran "fully legally responsible" for the attacks and their repercussions.

Qatar reaffirmed its "full solidarity" with Kuwait and "support for all legitimate measures" taken by the country to preserve its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

The ministry called for an immediate and complete halt to all military actions and urged all parties to refrain from steps that could widen the escalation.

The UAE also condemned the Iranian attack targeting Kuwait.

In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry described the attack as a "flagrant violation" of Kuwait's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

The ministry expressed the UAE's "full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability."

Similarly, Jordan condemned the "brutal" Iranian attacks targeting Kuwait, describing them as a "blatant violation" of its sovereignty, a threat to its security, stability and territorial integrity, a dangerous escalation, and a "blatant breach" of international law and the UN Charter.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry affirmed the kingdom's "full solidarity" with Kuwait and its support for "all measures" the Gulf state takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The latest attacks came a day after Iran launched its first round of strikes on Kuwait amid renewed fighting with the US.

Earlier Thursday, the Kuwaiti military said its air defenses were responding to Iranian missile and drone threats.

Iran has maintained that its attacks are directed at the US military presence in the country rather than Kuwait.

The attacks came amid renewed Iran-US fighting after a US strike on Iran's Larak Island ended a roughly month-long lull in direct hostilities.





