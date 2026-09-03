Malaysia launches cloud seeding in eastern Sarawak amid haze, dry weather

Malaysia on Thursday launched a three-day cloud-seeding operation in eastern Sarawak state to replenish dam water levels and ease haze in the region.

The operation targeted Batang Ai, Bakun and Murum hydroelectric dams, with subsequent flights planned over critical catchment areas across the state, daily The Star reported.

Sarawak Deputy Prime Minister Douglas Uggah Embas said the operation was intended to increase reservoir levels ahead of potentially hotter and drier conditions in October.

The effort comes as neighboring Indonesia faces an unusually prolonged dry season, with El Nino contributing to conditions favorable for wildfires across Sumatra and Kalimantan.

Sarawak, a Malaysian state on Borneo island, shares a land border with Indonesia's Kalimantan provinces.

Nearly 95,000 hectares burned in Indonesia in July alone, while the Forestry Ministry estimated about 202,000 hectares had burned nationwide by the end of July.

Malaysia has also sought Jakarta's approval to conduct cloud-seeding operations, using Indonesian airspace as authorities work to tackle haze linked to fires in the region.

Cloud seeding involves dispersing salt-based particles into suitable clouds to encourage rainfall, which can help replenish water supplies and clear airborne pollutants.





