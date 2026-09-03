Israeli forces shell southern Lebanon, stage incursions with tanks, bulldozers

Israeli forces carried out artillery shelling and ground incursions in several areas of southern Lebanon on Thursday, while drones dropped sound bombs and flew over the region, the official Lebanese National News Agency reported.

Israeli artillery targeted the town of Mansouri, where a Merkava tank and a D9 bulldozer advanced into the town, according to the news agency.

Israeli military vehicles were also seen transporting booby-trapped containers toward the area, it said.

In a separate incursion, Israeli forces advanced into Halta Farm in the Hasbaya district of Nabatieh Governorate, surrounded several homes and prevented some residents from leaving, according to the news agency.

An Israeli drone dropped two sound bombs on the Azziyeh-Mansouri road, it said.

Earlier Thursday, Israeli forces carried out explosions in the towns of Hadatha and Wadi Baraachit, while drones flew over the Tyre area at dawn.

Tensions along the border have persisted despite diplomatic efforts to stabilize the area and US-led contacts between Lebanon and Israel aimed at reaching security arrangements and addressing outstanding border issues.





