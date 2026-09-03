Beijing urges US to lift Iran-related sanctions on Chinese companies

Beijing on Thursday urged the United States to lift its Iran-related sanctions on Chinese companies and nationals.

China has "repeatedly stated its firm opposition to unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorization from the UN Security Council," Commerce Ministry spokesperson Huang Ling said at a news conference.

Washington, despite China's repeated representations, has imposed sanctions on Chinese companies and citizens over alleged Iran-related ties, the spokesperson said, also expressing Beijing's "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition."

The "unilateral sanctions" taken by the US "interfere" with normal trade and economic exchanges between relevant countries and "disrupt" global energy security and stable supply, the spokesperson said.

She said China urges the US to "immediately correct its erroneous practices and lift sanctions against relevant Chinese companies and citizens," adding that Beijing will "firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its companies and citizens."

The US announced sanctions in July on six individuals and entities in four countries, including China, for their roles in supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its primary transport network, Mahan Air.

Washington's campaign to isolate Tehran from the global financial system follows the US-Iran war, which began on Feb. 28.

The tensions also coincide with Chinese President Xi Jinping's scheduled reciprocal visit to the US following US President Donald Trump's trip to Beijing in May.