Egyptian president, Saudi crown prince stress need to de-escalate regional tensions

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed on Thursday the need to de-escalate ongoing regional tensions to preserve peace and stability amid disruptions to energy security, supply chains and trade.

The two leaders held a phone call during which they discussed a number of regional and international issues, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

The presidency said Sisi and bin Salman emphasized the need for de-escalation "in view of the repercussions of the current tensions on energy security and regional and international supply chains and trade."

Sisi stressed the "unity of destiny between Egypt and Saudi Arabia" and the importance of joint efforts to address the challenges facing the region.

He also said the security of Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries is "an extension of Egyptian national security."

Bin Salman, for his part, emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination between the two countries and praised the "close coordination" between Cairo and Riyadh to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations and stressed the importance of expanding cooperation across various fields and exchanging high-level visits.

Tensions have escalated across the Middle East after a US strike on Iran's Larak Island on Aug. 30 ended a roughly month-long lull in direct hostilities.

Iran has since launched missiles and drones against US military facilities across the region, including bases in Kuwait and the UAE.

Tehran has also maintained restrictions on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, linking its reopening to Washington fulfilling commitments under an earlier understanding between the two sides.

The US, meanwhile, has intensified economic pressure on Tehran through its "Operation Economic Outcast," targeting Iran's oil revenues and other financial lifelines alongside ongoing military operations.