15 militants trying to infiltrate through Afghanistan border killed: Pakistan army

Pakistan army on Thursday claimed killing 15 militants allegedly trying to trickle into the country from neighboring Afghanistan.

The military, in a statement, said that the "terrorists" belonging to "Indian-sponsored Fitna Al Khwarij," who tried to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border opposite North Waziristan tribal district, were picked up by the security forces.

"As a result of precise and skillful engagement," 15 militants were killed, the statement added.

Islamabad uses the term Fitna Al Khwarij to designate the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"This incident along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border once again vindicates Pakistan's persistent stance regarding the abject failure of the Afghan Taliban Regime to deny the use of Afghan soil to the terrorist organization, under their patronage, for cross-border terrorism," the statement said.

"The Afghan Taliban Regime has consistently failed to ensure effective border management and honor its international obligations," it further said.

Pakistan, which has seen a surge in attacks on security forces in recent years, accuses India and Afghanistan of patronizing the militants.

New Delhi and Kabul reject the accusation, although there was no immediate reaction from the two countries to Islamabad's fresh allegation.





