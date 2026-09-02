Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: US base in Jordan targeted in retaliatory attack

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Wednesday that a US Marine base in Jordan, known as "Camp Titin," was targeted with ballistic missiles in retaliation for a US attack.

The IRGC said the ballistic missile attack was carried out in retaliation for a US strike on a residence which it claimed hosted a wedding ceremony in the city of Sirik, in Iran's Hormozgan Province.

It claimed that numerous US soldiers were killed in the attack on "Camp Titin," a base belonging to US Marines in Jordan.

In a separate statement, IRGC said it launched a heavy ballistic missile attack on hangars housing US RQ-4 and MQ-9 long-range drones at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan.

It claimed that several drones were destroyed, US pilots and technical personnel were killed, and multiple military facilities caught fire.

The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it had launched attacks against IRGC targets in Iran.

Following that announcement, Iranian media reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island and in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar,and Konarak.

Iranian state television reported that Jiroft Airport in Kerman Province had been targeted.

Ahmad Nafisi, the deputy governor of Hormozgan Province, had previously said that at least four people were killed and 50 injured, according to initial assessments, after the US allegedly targeted the wedding ceremony.