UN chief 'gravely concerned' by renewed US-Iran exchange of fire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday expressed grave concern over a renewed exchange of fire overnight between the US and Iran, and voiced alarm over reported civilian casualties, including a strike that reportedly hit a wedding ceremony in Iran.

"I can tell the secretary-general is gravely concerned by the renewed exchange of fire overnight between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The secretary-general is deeply alarmed by reports of civilian casualties, including a strike that reportedly hit a wedding ceremony in Iran," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference.

"The secretary-general condemns all attacks against civilians. He recalls that all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution," he added.

Dujarric noted that a "few countries in the region are immune to this escalation, with airspace and critical shipping routes continuing to be heavily impacted."

He said that Guterres "reiterates his call for an immediate cessation of military action and urges all concerned to exercise restraint and refrain from action and rhetoric that could further escalate already high tensions."

Dujarric also warned that "further escalations, as you can imagine, would have devastating consequences for civilians and the wider region and beyond," noting that humanitarian operations in the region are "already overstretched and underfunded."

He said the UN chief "urges the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran to return urgently to diplomacy," adding: "A comprehensive and durable settlement can be achieved only through dialog and negotiations."