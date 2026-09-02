Chinese, Egyptian presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional issues in Cairo

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed ways to enhance cooperation in bilateral relations and regional issues on Wednesday, according to Egyptian media.

The talks focused on strengthening cooperation between Cairo and Beijing, as well as exchanging views on regional developments and issues of mutual concern, Egypt's state-linked Al-Qahera News reported.

The two leaders held talks in the Egyptian capital Cairo following an official reception ceremony for Xi at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The ceremony included the playing of the national anthems of Egypt and China, while artillery fired ceremonial shots in honor of the visiting president.

Xi's visit is the first by a Chinese president to Egypt in 10 years.

The two sides are expected to sign a number of bilateral agreements, Anadolu correspondent reported.





