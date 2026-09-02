Qatar warns renewed Iranian attacks risk worsening regional escalation

Qatar warned Wednesday that renewed Iranian attacks on Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait constitute a dangerous escalation that could complicate efforts to contain tensions and undermine diplomatic initiatives aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said the attacks represent a "flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of the targeted countries and a "breach of international law, the UN Charter and the principles of good-neighborly relations."

The ministry held Iran "fully legally responsible" for the attacks and their resulting repercussions and consequences.

It warned that the "continuation of the attacks threatens to undermine political and diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region."

Qatar reiterated its "full solidarity" with Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait and said it supports "any legitimate measures taken by the three countries to protect their sovereignty, security and territorial integrity."

The ministry urged all parties to refrain from steps that could "widen the escalation" and called for a "serious return to dialogue and negotiations," as well as adherence to understandings reached through diplomatic efforts.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Wednesday that it had attacked several US military facilities in neighboring countries, including Kuwait, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq.

It said the attacks were carried out in retaliation for US strikes on residential areas in Iran a day earlier.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late Tuesday that it had launched strikes against IRGC targets in Iran.

Following the announcement, Iranian media reported explosions on Qeshm Island, as well as in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar and Konarak.





