4 IRGC Aerospace Force members among 7 killed in US strikes in western, southern Iran

Four members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force were among seven who were killed in US strikes in western and southern Iran, Iranian authorities said Wednesday.

Four members of the IRGC's Aerospace Force were killed in a US attack in the western Kermanshah province, its provincial branch said in a statement.

Separately, three members of Iran's Basij paramilitary force, affiliated with the IRGC, were killed in an overnight US strike on Lavan Island in the southern Hormozgan province, Iranian media reported.

Abdolkarim Pouladifar, deputy commander of the IRGC's Seyyed al-Shohada unit in Deyr county, said the three were identified as Mahdi Bahrani, Hossein Salehnejad, and Hassan Momeni, according to the Mehr News Agency.

Pouladifar said several other personnel from Deyr were also injured in the attack.

Lavan Island, located in Hormozgan province off Iran's southern coast, is home to oil and energy facilities.

The fatalities came amid US strikes on several locations in Iran. Seven people were killed and eight others injured in US missile strikes in the southern Khuzestan province on Tuesday, according to Iranian authorities.

Separately, four people, including a 4-year-old child, were killed and 68 others injured in a US missile strike that hit a wedding ceremony in Sirik, Hormozgan province, according to Iranian authorities.





