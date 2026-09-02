News World Putin: German measures over Leipzig drone attack 'serious mistake'

Putin: German measures over Leipzig drone attack 'serious mistake'

President Vladimir Putin dismissed Germany's allegations regarding a foiled drone plot at Leipzig Airport on Tuesday, calling Berlin's diplomatic expulsions and proposed sanctions a "serious mistake."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called German punitive measures against Russia over a failed attack involving an explosive-laden drone at Leipzig airport a "serious mistake" and rejected Berlin's accusations against Moscow.



"Where is the evidence?" Putin asked at a press conference in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. He dismissed evidence presented so far as "fabricated" and said the response by Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government was primarily driven by domestic politics.



"Merz has lost the trust of citizens because he is not protecting Germany's national interests," Putin said following a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He said the future of Germany's current political leadership would be at stake in upcoming elections due to the country's economic problems.



Germany on Tuesday said Russia was responsible for the failed attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month.



Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said police investigations, patterns of criminal activity and intelligence findings pointed to Russian responsibility for the attempted attack.



A drone fitted with explosives and a detonation mechanism was discovered on August 4 in the security zone of the airport, between Ukrainian cargo aircraft, prompting a temporary halt to flights.



Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced measures in response, including the closure of the Russian consulate general in Bonn on September 18 and the termination of the lease for the Russian House, a Russian cultural institution in the heart of Berlin.









