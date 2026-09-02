2 casualties reported in tanker security incident in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO

Two casualties were reported in a security incident involving a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Wednesday.

In a delayed notice, the UKMTO said it had received a verified report of a tanker involved in a security incident in the strategic waterway.

The incident was reported at 2050GMT on Monday, according to the notice.

The UKMTO said two casualties resulted from the incident but did not specify whether they were deaths or injuries.

No environmental impact was reported, it added.

Authorities are investigating the incident, while vessels have been advised to transit the area with caution and report any suspicious activity to the UKMTO.

The agency did not identify the tanker or provide further details about the nature or cause of the incident.

Separately, Saudi Arabia's national shipping company Bahri said Wednesday that two Filipino sailors were killed in a security incident involving its oil tanker SIDR as it transited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

Bahri said the incident occurred at around 11.40 pm local time (2040GMT), close to the time cited in the UKMTO report.



