Finland to summon Russian ambassador over Leipzig Airport drone incident

Leipzig/Halle Airport after a drone was found near a runway, in Schkeudlitz (REUTERS File Photo)

Finland will summon Russia's ambassador over a drone incident at Germany's Leipzig Airport, Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said Wednesday, according to Finnish public broadcaster YLE.

Valtonen made the remarks as she arrived for an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Wicklow, Ireland, saying Finland supports Germany's efforts to increase pressure on Moscow.

The German government said Tuesday that Russia was responsible for an incident in which a drone carrying explosives was found near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft at Leipzig Airport in early August.

A second drone, also showing signs of explosives, was found near the airport, according to the German government.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has also said the EU will summon Russia's ambassador to Brussels over the incident.

Sweden has taken a similar step. Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard summoned Russia's ambassador to the Swedish Foreign Ministry following the incident.

Valtonen last summoned Russia's ambassador to Helsinki, Pavel Kuznetsov, in July over Russian cyber activities.