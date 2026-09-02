6 missing after vessel capsizes off southeastern coast of South Korea

At least six people have been missing since a tugboat capsized off the southeastern coast of South Korea on Wednesday, officials said.

The 286-ton vessel capsized in waters off Busan city at around 0430GMT, while two crew members were rescued, South Korea's Coast Guard said, according to Yonhap News.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung directed authorities to "mobilize all available resources for the search and rescue efforts."

It said a cargo ship passing through the area rescued one crew member, while the second was found unconscious.

At least eight crew members were believed to be aboard the vessel when it capsized.





