XIS CAIRO VISIT: CHINA, EGYPT EYE MUTUAL GAINS AS TIES MOVE BEYOND TRADE, EXPERTS SAY

Xi's Cairo visit: China, Egypt eye mutual gains as ties move beyond trade, experts say

Chinese President Xi Jinping's return to Egypt after a decade is about reshaping an increasingly strategic partnership.

Xi arrived in Cairo on Tuesday evening where he was received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi according to reports.

Analysts say that the two countries are seeking to turn growing economic and strategic ties into mutual gains, with Beijing looking for a stronger industrial and logistics foothold in the Global South and Cairo seeking Chinese capital, technology and access to markets.

"Cairo wants to move beyond a relationship based on importing Chinese goods and building Chinese-financed infrastructure," Beijing-based analyst Einar Tangen told Anadolu.

It is looking for Chinese capital, technology and supply chains that are embedded in Egyptian production, he added.

Beijing sees the opportunity in much the same way.

"Xi is not coming to Egypt to create a military alliance. He is coming to deepen a partnership that could make Egypt an important industrial player in the evolving Global South economy," said Tangen.

Cairo, however, has to strike a balance.

"For Cairo, the challenge is to capture that opportunity while maintaining its strategic balance with Washington," said Tangen.

Riccardo Fabiani, North Africa project director for the International Crisis Group, said that symbolically, the visit is "extremely" significant.

"Egypt has been pursuing a strategy of diversification of its foreign relations to reduce the weight of the US and Europe and, unsurprisingly, China is a big part of this."

The economic relationship is expected to be at the heart of Xi's visit.

Cairo hopes to secure Chinese commitments on technology, industrial investment and, potentially, defense cooperation, analysts say.

"Cairo believes that Chinese investment in manufacturing plants in Egypt could be a major opportunity for the country's development. Likewise, it hopes to secure the transfer of Chinese technology and know-how, also in the defense sector," said Fabiani.

But the larger economic ambition is to attract Chinese manufacturing capacity to Egypt.

Tangen said that Chinese capital and technology could be combined with Egyptian labor and production capacity to manufacture goods for regional and global markets.

"The fundamental shift is from China building for Egypt to China building with Egypt."

Beijing's interest in Egypt is also part of a broader strategy to expand its economic footprint across the Global South.

According to Tangen, the Suez Canal remains important, but China's interest goes beyond shipping.

"The objective is to develop the Suez Canal Economic Zone as an industrial ecosystem — manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, processing and re-export."

According to him, this fits the next phase of the Belt and Road Initiative, with it moving from infrastructure toward industrial capacity, technology, green energy and supply-chain integration.

Egypt offers China access to African and Arab markets, proximity to Europe, a large labor force and control of one of the world's most important maritime corridors.

For Chinese companies, Egypt also provides an alternative production base as tariffs, sanctions and geopolitical tensions increasingly fragment global supply chains, he said.

Fabiani, who oversees Crisis Group's work on Egypt including other countries, said China undoubtedly has an interest in the Middle East and North Africa because of the region's importance to its energy needs.

"China seems to believe that the best way to protect its interests in the region is through diplomatic and economic engagement, rather than by immersing itself into the region's complex political issues."

Greater defense and military cooperation is also expected to feature in the visit, but analysts do not foresee a formal Chinese-Egyptian military treaty.

"The Eagles of Civilization exercises demonstrate increasingly sophisticated Chinese-Egyptian operational cooperation. But there will be no mutual-defense treaty," said Tangen.

Analysts also pointed out that Beijing traditionally avoids formal military alliances as a centrepiece of its foreign policy.

Egypt, meanwhile, has little incentive to jeopardize its long-standing defense relationship with Washington.

"Egypt has no interest in jeopardizing its essential defense relationship with Washington," said Tangen.

For Tangen, the expected outcomes are likely to be primarily economic.

One area is financial cooperation.

According to the analyst, a 30 billion yuan currency-swap facility provides a foundation for greater use of the Chinese currency in bilateral trade and finance.

Cairo could seek to expand the use of yuan-denominated financing instruments as it attempts to reduce exposure to costly dollar-denominated debt and diversify its sources of finance.

China, however, is unlikely simply to refinance all of Egypt's existing debt, he said.

Another area is industrial investment in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, particularly projects involving technology transfer, local production and exports.

The third is renewable energy and energy infrastructure.

"The SANY 2,000-MW wind project and associated turbine manufacturing point toward a broader objective: moving Egypt from importing Chinese green technology to manufacturing it locally."

The fourth is cooperation in ports, rail, logistics, electric transport and digital infrastructure.

Another area is increased Chinese access for Egyptian agricultural and food exports. Bilateral trade reached approximately $20.8 billion in 2025, but remains heavily weighted toward Chinese exports, he added.

Egypt's expanding partnership with China could nevertheless test its long-standing strategic relationship with the US, analysts say.

"Egypt is aware of what the US red lines on engaging with China are. It will not try to replace the US with China or to establish military ties that go too far and potentially worry Washington," said Fabiani.

As long as the cooperation focuses on economic affairs, Washington is unlikely to be worried.

Should the visit produce a major defense deal, then the risk of tensions with the US could rise, experts said.