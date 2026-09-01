ZELENSKYY SAYS 12 KILLED, DOZENS INJURED IN RUSSIAS OVERNIGHT AIRSTRIKES

At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured in overnight Russian strikes across Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said this figure included seven people killed in an attack on a railway depot in Kyiv.

Also, four people were killed and 13 injured in the city of Boryspil, where a five-story residential building was damaged, and about 50 residents were evacuated, he added.

Zelenskyy also said there were strikes on industrial facilities in the area.

In Odesa and the surrounding region, strikes damaged energy and export infrastructure, leaving thousands of households without electricity, Zelenskyy noted.

He also said a border crossing with Romania was damaged.

Zelenskyy added that strikes also affected the Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Among those killed was an Indian citizen, he said.

The Ukrainian president attributed the scale of the casualties to insufficient air-defense capabilities and called on partners to increase deliveries of air-defense systems, including through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative and bilateral arrangements.

Zelenskyy said rescue and recovery operations were continuing in Kyiv and the surrounding region, where nearly 350 emergency workers had been deployed.

Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry said its armed forces carried out a large-scale overnight strike using long-range precision weapons and attack drones on Ukraine's military targets, including the production site of Flamingo missiles.

According to the ministry, the strikes hit military-industrial and fuel-and-energy facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region involved in the production of missile and drone systems and their components, as well as facilities supplying fuel to Ukrainian forces, including the Borispol oil refinery.

The ministry also said it struck Ukraine's facilities used to store military-related cargo and fuel in Odesa and the Odesa region, including the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

Independent verification of claims by both sides is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.



