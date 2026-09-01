EU foreign policy chief urges countries to give expiring air defense interceptors to Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday urged countries with air defense interceptors nearing expiration to provide them to Ukraine, saying the country lacks the systems needed to protect civilians.

"The main issue is air defence. They are lacking interceptors," Kallas said as she arrived in Wicklow, Ireland, for an informal meeting of EU defense ministers.

"We know that some of the countries have interceptors that will expire soon. So, it would be very good if those would be given to Ukraine so that they can use them to protect their people," she said.

Kallas said the EU was also reaching out to countries outside the bloc to obtain interceptors for Ukraine, while work was underway with Kyiv to develop European interceptors.

She said the ministers would first discuss Ukraine, adding that July and August had been the deadliest months for civilians in the country.

"Russia is really escalating to hurt the people of Ukraine as much as possible to break them," Kallas said, adding that Ukrainians were "standing strong" and needed support.

The ministers were also due to discuss space, which Kallas described as a key enabler of defense, noting its civilian and military uses.

"We really need to step up so that we are still a space power," she said.

Maritime security was another item on the agenda, with Kallas highlighting the Strait of Hormuz and the need to respect freedom of navigation.

"Diplomatic efforts are still ongoing, but no results at the moment," she said, adding that it was important that there be "no tolls, no fees" for routes that had previously been open.

The ministers were also set to discuss the protection of critical undersea infrastructure and what more could be done jointly.

Kallas said they would also discuss a possible European mission to support the Lebanese armed forces.