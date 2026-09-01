Turkish president meets his Azerbaijani counterpart in Bishkek

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Summit in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, as well as regional and global developments, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

During the meeting, Erdogan said the value of the cooperation steps taken by Türkiye and Azerbaijan, particularly in energy, infrastructure, and transportation is better understood amid the current atmosphere in the region.

He said deepening relations in all areas under the understanding of "two states, one nation" would benefit both countries.

Erdogan also said Türkiye would continue to contribute to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, stressing that achieving peace would "breathe new life into the region."

The Turkish president also invited Aliyev to attend the COP31 summit, which will be held in the southwestern Turkish city of Antalya.



