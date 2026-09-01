Erdoğan meets his Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz counterparts in Bishkek

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Summit in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, as well as regional and global developments, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

During the meeting, Erdoğan said the value of the cooperation steps taken by Türkiye and Azerbaijan, particularly in energy, infrastructure, and transportation, is better understood amid the current atmosphere in the region.

He said deepening relations in all areas under the understanding of "two states, one nation" would benefit both countries.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye would continue to contribute to peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, stressing that achieving peace would "breathe new life into the region."

The Turkish president also invited Aliyev to attend the COP31 summit, which will be held in the southwestern Turkish city of Antalya.

Separately, Erdoğan also met his Kyrgyz counterpart Japarov, who is hosting the summit, at the Yntymak Ordo complex.

The meeting was also attended by Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Turkish Parliament Deputy Speaker and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Istanbul lawmaker Celal Adan, chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Binali Yildirim, and Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chairman Halit Yerebakan.

Following the meeting, Erdoğan proceeded to the Irys Ordo Congress Center, where the summit is being held, and joined other leaders for a family photo.

Erdoğan stood alongside Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and briefly chatted with several leaders during the photo session.