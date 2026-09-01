NORWAYS NEW KING HAAKON VIII TAKES CONSTITUTIONAL OATH

News World Norway's new King Haakon VIII takes constitutional oath

Norway's new King Haakon VIII takes constitutional oath

Norway's King Haakon VIII officially took the constitutional oath before parliament in Oslo on Tuesday, assuming the throne following the death of his father, King Harald V.

Norway's King Haakon VIII took the constitutional oath before parliament in Oslo on Tuesday, following the death of his father Harald V.



Large crowds had gathered on the streets before the ceremony to see the new monarch as he travelled from the palace to parliament in an open-top vehicle.



Haakon, 53, then walked across a red carpet into the parliament building.



Harald's widow, Queen Sonja, and the new king's children, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, accompanied Haakon.



Haakon's wife, new Queen Mette-Marit, who underwent a lung transplant in the summer, could not attend the ceremony for health reasons.



Haakon became king immediately upon Harald's death on Friday at the age of 89. His funeral will take place on September 9.



On Monday, Harald's coffin was moved in a solemn ceremony from a salon in the royal palace to the palace chapel.



The procession was attended by Haakon, Sonja, the late king's children and grandchildren, as well as Mette-Marit.



From Tuesday afternoon, visitors will be permitted to file slowly past the closed coffin until the day before the funeral.











