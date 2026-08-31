Trump says Strait of Hormuz in 'extremely good shape,' touts '30 ships a night' passing through

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Strait of Hormuz is in "extremely good shape," claiming US naval assistance has helped an average of 30 ships pass through each night.

"We have the Strait of Hormuz in extremely good shape. You know, we're taking over," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.

"Many, many ships got through last night. As you know, with the Navy's assistance, and we've been averaging 30 ships a night. That's a lot, and a lot of oil coming out. That's why you haven't seen the price of oil go like they thought it might have to go," he said.

Trump also described Iran as a "failed nation," citing what he said was 350% inflation, the lack of a functioning currency and difficulties paying Iranian soldiers.

"They're a failed nation. They've got 350% inflation. They have no currency. They're not paying their soldiers. Their leaders are largely dead. Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone. Their surveillance equipment is almost entirely gone," he said, adding "that doesn't mean we won't smack them. We'll see what happens."

He said that Iran's leadership structure was unclear. "I don't really think they know who their leader is."