2 police officers shot, suspect killed in South Carolina shooting

Two police officers were shot and a suspect was killed Saturday in an officer-involved shooting in Columbia, US state of South Carolina, according to local authorities.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said the shooting took place near a park on Hazelwood Road, close to Garners Ferry Road, according to local WIS News 10.

The two officers were wounded in the incident, while the suspect died, police said.

Traffic on Garners Ferry Road was halted as several law enforcement vehicles blocked the roadway following the shooting.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Richland County Sheriff's Department are assisting with the investigation, according to CPD.

Authorities urged members of the public to avoid the immediate area while investigators continue their work.

The CPD said further information on the incident would be released later.