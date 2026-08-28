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News World Ukraine grateful to four EU member states for push to use frozen Russian assets

Ukraine grateful to four EU member states for push to use frozen Russian assets

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha thanked four EU nations on Friday for urging Brussels to revive plans to use over €200 billion in frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's war effort and budget.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 28,2026 10:18 AM
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UKRAINE GRATEFUL TO FOUR EU MEMBER STATES FOR PUSH TO USE FROZEN RUSSIAN ASSETS

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday that ⁠Kyiv ⁠was grateful to four European Union member states for ⁠their initiative to reopen the debate on using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine.

"It is only fair ⁠and logical ⁠to use Russian assets, rather than only European taxpayers money', to cover additional costs of defending ⁠Ukraine and the rest of Europe from the Russian threat," he said on X.

The ⁠four ‌states ‌that proposed ⁠reopening the ‌debate are the Netherlands, Poland, ⁠Spain and ⁠Sweden.