Ukraine grateful to four EU member states for push to use frozen Russian assets

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday that Kyiv was grateful to four European Union member states for their initiative to reopen the debate on using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine.
"It is only fair and logical to use Russian assets, rather than only European taxpayers money', to cover additional costs of defending Ukraine and the rest of Europe from the Russian threat," he said on X.
The four states that proposed reopening the debate are the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden.