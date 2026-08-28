Ukraine grateful to four EU member states for push to use frozen Russian assets

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday that ⁠Kyiv ⁠was grateful to four European Union member states for ⁠their initiative to reopen the debate on using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine.

"It is only fair ⁠and logical ⁠to use Russian assets, rather than only European taxpayers money', to cover additional costs of defending ⁠Ukraine and the rest of Europe from the Russian threat," he said on X.

The ⁠four ‌states ‌that proposed ⁠reopening the ‌debate are the Netherlands, Poland, ⁠Spain and ⁠Sweden.







