3 men, child hurt in Northeast Washington shooting

Three men and a child were injured on Friday after a shooting in Northeast Washington, DC, authorities said, according to NBC News.

DC police and emergency crews responded to the incident in 6200 block of Dix Street NE, near the Maryland border, at about 1.40 pm (17:40 GMT).

Officers found three men and a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in preliminary information. The child's age was not immediately released.

One of the men was unconscious and not breathing, police said.

Three of the victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance, while the fourth was transported by medical evacuation helicopter.

Police are searching for a suspect believed to be driving a silver Honda Accord with unknown license plates. Authorities urged anyone with potentially relevant information to contact police.