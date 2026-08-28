Iran says it agreed with Oman on Hormuz passage route, links reopening to US commitments

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that Tehran had agreed with Oman on a passage route through the Strait of Hormuz and would reopen the strategic waterway if the US fulfilled its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum signed in June.

"We agreed with Oman on the passage route through Hormuz, and if the US fulfills its commitments under the memorandum of understanding, we will open the strait," Pezeshkian said, according to Iranian official news agency IRNA.

Pezeshkian said the passage route had also been communicated to Iran's supreme leader.

"We are now following up on the matter. If the US fulfills its commitments regarding lifting the sanctions and blockade, releasing assets, beginning investment and ending the war in Lebanon, we will also open the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

"As far as the talks have progressed, they also accept that we must return to the memorandum of understanding," he added, referring to the US side.

Pezeshkian said Iran's Supreme National Security Council had reached what he called an "exceptional" consensus on the agreement, with 12 of its 13 members voting in favor.

"This collective wisdom was a major achievement," he said.

The Iranian president said sanctions and the blockade were initially lifted, while negotiations began on releasing frozen Iranian funds and plans were being prepared for $300 billion in investment.

Iran, for its part, was working to restore the Strait of Hormuz to its previous status, he added. "But because they did not comply, the memorandum of understanding collapsed."

Iran and Oman have been holding talks on an arrangement to manage shipping through the waterway since the memorandum agreed between Washington and Tehran collapsed last month.

Under that deal, the US and Iran agreed to extend an April ceasefire and gradually allow shipping through the strait to return to its prewar levels while they held talks on a final settlement to end the war that began in February.