News World Panic buying in Tehran with long queues at petrol stations

Panic buying in Tehran with long queues at petrol stations

Severe gasoline shortages and subsidy adjustment fears have caused kilometer-long queues at petrol stations across Tehran, leaving drivers waiting overnight to refuel.

An Iranian fills up at a petrol station in Tehran, Iran, 25 August 2026. (EPA File Photo)

Fears of supply shortages have led to long queues at petrol stations in Tehran.



Motorists in the Iranian capital were waiting at the petrol pumps in the middle of the night, residents said on Friday. The queues were reportedly, in some cases, more than one kilometer long.



At a Cabinet meeting this week, President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged problems resulting from the war, which was launched by the United States and Israel in late February.



Pezeshkian called on the Iranian government to exercise restraint with its fleet of vehicles, the ILNA news agency reported. The public, too, must cooperate, he said.



On Monday, more petrol was sold in Tehran than at any other time this year, the Khabaronline portal reported, citing authorities.



Some petrol stations had to temporarily suspend operations after running out of fuel, said Fereydoun Yasemi, the regional head of the National Petroleum Company. He blamed rumours of petrol shortages on social media for the record demand.



Energy facilities in Iran - including the oil and gas industry and fuel depots - were among the targets during the heaviest US-Israeli attacks in March and early April.



Petrol is heavily subsidized by the state in Iran. Car owners can use electronic payment cards to fill up with up to 60 litres a month at a reduced price.



Beyond that, petrol becomes significantly more expensive. At some petrol stations, supplies have recently been rationed.



There have been repeated rumours of possible price rises. Seven years ago, a rise in fuel prices triggered nationwide protests.



























