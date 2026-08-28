Israeli forces raid, search home in southwestern Syria’s Quneitra province

Israeli forces raided and searched a home Friday in Taranja village in the northern countryside of southwestern Syria's Quneitra province, Syrian state media reported.

State-run Alikhbaria TV, citing its correspondent, said the raid took place during an Israeli incursion into the area.

The broadcaster did not provide further details on whether the incursion resulted in casualties, arrests or damage.

Last month, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said Damascus was working to reach a security agreement with Israel that would "pave the way for a comprehensive peace without relinquishing Syria's right to the occupied Golan Heights."

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967.

Before the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel frequently carried out strikes on positions in Syria that it claimed were linked to Iranian-backed forces.

Since Assad's departure, Israel has significantly expanded the scope of its strikes to include weapons depots and strategic military positions across the country.