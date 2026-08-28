News World Germany calls on Trump to end 'irresponsible' Iran war

Germany calls on Trump to end 'irresponsible' Iran war

Ahead of next week's G20 finance summit in the United States, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil called on President Donald Trump to end his "irresponsible" war in Iran, warning it fuels global economic uncertainty and drives up borrowing costs.

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil on Friday called on US President Donald Trump to end his "irresponsible" war with Iran, ahead of his visit to the United States next week to participate in a Group of 20 (G20) summit.



Klingbeil, who also serves as vice chancellor, told broadcaster ARD: "That is the most important message, including to the US: end this war."



He also held US President Donald Trump responsible for high fuel prices: "The blame lies with Donald Trump and this irresponsible war he has started in Iran. These are the consequences we are feeling at the petrol pumps."



Finance ministers from the G20 countries are convening in Asheville, North Carolina, on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the leaders' summit later this year in Miami.



Ahead of the trip, Klingbeil reiterated his call for a windfall tax on oil companies at the European level, warning the firms are making profits from the geopolitical situation.



"They're lining their pockets; this must be stopped," he said.



The issue is on the agenda for the EU finance ministers' meeting in Dublin on September 19.









