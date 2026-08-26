Russian, Egyptian foreign ministers discuss Middle East, Ukraine conflicts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed tensions in the Middle East, the Ukraine conflict and bilateral ties in a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the call was initiated by Cairo.

"The heads of the foreign ministries of Russia and Egypt discussed the current situation in the Middle East. They touched upon issues related to the unprecedented escalation of the military-political situation in the Persian Gulf area resulting from the US-Israeli aggression against Iran," the statement read.

Lavrov and Abdelatty stressed the need to intensify political and diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions and establishing a reliable framework for regional security.

The ministers also reaffirmed their shared position that the Palestinian issue should be resolved in line with UN decisions.

Lavrov briefed Abdelatty on the latest developments related to the Ukraine conflict, including "a sharp deterioration in the Black Sea region" following attacks by Kyiv on civilian vessels and energy infrastructure.

The ministers discussed bilateral cooperation, emphasizing the importance of close coordination to strengthen trade and economic ties between Russia and Egypt.

They also exchanged views on further developing Russia's partnership with the African Union and the Arab League.