Saudi officials issue 'red alert' for heavy rain in parts of Mecca

Saudi Arabia's National Center for Meteorology issued a "red alert" on Wednesday, warning of expected heavy rainfall in parts of the Mecca province.

The warning was issued in an alert published by the Saudi Civil Defense regarding the expected weather conditions in the region.

The civil defense urged residents to exercise caution during rainfall and follow safety guidelines and instructions issued by the authorities concerned.

It also advised people to stay away from waterlogged areas, valleys and dams for their safety.

The "red alert" is the center's highest level of warning and is issued when weather conditions requiring the utmost caution are expected.

The Mecca province has experienced unsettled weather and varying levels of rainfall in recent days.

On Aug. 21, the center issued warnings of heavy rain in the provinces of Al-Ardiyat and Al-Qunfudhah, accompanied by strong winds, hail, thunderstorms and a risk of flash floods.