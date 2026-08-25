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News World Trump says the Strait of Hormuz demined, warns Iran not to place new mines

Trump says the Strait of Hormuz demined, warns Iran not to place new mines

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that international waters in the Strait of Hormuz are now clear of mines, warning that any Iranian vessel caught laying new explosives will be destroyed immediately.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 25,2026 05:44 PM
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TRUMP SAYS THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ DEMINED, WARNS IRAN NOT TO PLACE NEW MINES

U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠said ⁠on Tuesday that all mines within ⁠the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz ⁠had been ⁠removed or detonated, and that Iran had been ⁠notified that any ship or boat placing ⁠new ‌mines ‌would be ⁠destroyed.