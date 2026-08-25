Trump says the Strait of Hormuz demined, warns Iran not to place new mines

U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠said ⁠on Tuesday that all mines within ⁠the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz ⁠had been ⁠removed or detonated, and that Iran had been ⁠notified that any ship or boat placing ⁠new ‌mines ‌would be ⁠destroyed.