Ankara hails US removal of Syria from terrorism sponsor list

Türkiye said on Tuesday it welcomed the ⁠U.S. decision ⁠to remove Syria from its list of state ⁠sponsors of terrorism, saying the move lifted "one of the biggest obstacles" to Syria's reconstruction and economic development.

"We ⁠call ⁠upon the international community to unite its efforts towards the goal of a prosperous Syria ⁠and to fulfil its responsibilities to put an end to aggressive actions that jeopardise this ⁠vision," ‌Turkish ‌foreign ministry ⁠said ‌in a statement, referring to ⁠Israeli attacks ⁠on Syria.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry praised "the constructive approach of the US Administration," saying it had demonstrated "its resolve in this regard," while also commending the US Congress for supporting the process.

The ministry also congratulated the Syrian government and people for their "steadfastness."

It said the decision, which Türkiye "has also long advocated," had removed "one of the major obstacles to Syria's economic recovery and reconstruction."

The ministry expressed hope that the move would "give further impetus to efforts to strengthen Syria's ties with the international community and establish lasting security and stability in the country."

"At this juncture, we call on the international community to join forces" to support Syria's recovery, the statement said.

The ministry added that Ankara believes broader international cooperation will contribute to rebuilding the country and advancing long-term stability following the US decision.





