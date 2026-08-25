Epstein accomplice Maxwell loses bid to overturn US conviction

A US federal judge on Tuesday rejected a bid by Ghislaine Maxwell, a key accomplice of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, to throw out her conviction on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell, 64, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and is the only person convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting his own trial.

In his ruling, Judge Paul Engelmayer said that Maxwell's claims that her constitutional rights at trial and sentencing were violated "are all meritless and all or almost all are frivolous."







