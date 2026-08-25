Türkiye brought back dozens of wanted suspects from 12 countries - ministry

Sixty suspects wanted nationally and internationally for various crimes have recently been brought back to Türkiye from a dozen countries, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

A ministry statement said that operations targeted individuals who fled abroad and faced arrest warrants, as part of coordinated efforts involving the Security General Directorate's Interpol-Europol Department, Justice Ministry officials, and specialized police departments handling organized crime, intelligence, narcotics, cybercrime, and counterterrorism.

As a result of cooperation with law enforcement authorities in the countries concerned, 16 suspects wanted internationally under Interpol red notices and 44 sought at the national level were returned to Türkiye, the statement said.

Among those brought back were suspects wanted for crimes including murder, robbery, drug trafficking, buying unlicensed firearms, fleeing custody, forgery of official documents, assault, fraud, theft, attempted murder, threats, extortion, tax violations, facilitating human smuggling, sexual assault, deprivation of liberty, money laundering, violations of military law, financing of terrorism, and armed terrorist group membership.

According to the ministry, 43 suspects were apprehended in Georgia, five in Greece, two each in Germany and the UK, and one each in Bulgaria, Montenegro, Poland, Serbia, Armenia, Switzerland, Romania, and Russia.

The ministry said the suspects were returned through cooperation between Turkish authorities and law enforcement agencies in the countries where they were located.