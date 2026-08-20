National charter bans groups that threaten neigbors, Iraq tells Iran

Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi has told Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf that Iraq's constitution does not permit armed groups that threaten the security of other states to operate in the country.

He made the assertion as Baghdad presses ahead with efforts to bring unregulated weapons under the control of the state.

At a Thursday meeting with Qalibaf in Baghdad, al-Aboudi said the Iraqi government was taking step to ensure that all weapons fall under the purview of state institutions, according to a statement issued by al-Aboudi's office.

The two men also discussed regional developments, means of enhancing bilateral ties, and the implementation of security agreements previously signed between Iraq and Iran.

At the meeting, al-Aboudi stressed that Iraq remains committed to security agreements made between the two countries, describing ties between Baghdad and Tehran as "historic and close."

"Iraq's stability serves the interests of regional stability," al-Aboudi said.

He also said Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's government has prioritized good relations with Iraq's neighbors, noting that Iraq's constitution proscribes armed groups that "threaten the security of other countries."

Baghdad, he added, was taking "substantive steps" to complete an ongoing process aimed at bringing unregulated weapons under the control of state institutions.

Qalibaf, for his part, hailed his country's relations with Iraq, stressing Tehran's support for Baghdad's disarmament drive and its commitment to bilateral security agreements.

In early June, an Iraqi military spokesman announced the formation of a committee tasked with implementing a government plan aimed at bringing unlicensed weapons under state control.

Several armed groups continue to operate in the country.

These include factions affiliated with the government-aligned Popular Mobilization Forces, along with others that function independently.





