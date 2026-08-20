Israel defence minister says Erdogan 'dragging Türkiye into dangerous adventures in Syria'

Israel's defence minister on Thursday accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of dragging Türkiye into "dangerous adventures in Syria", after Israel tacitly acknowledged a strike on a north Syria air base earlier in the week.

"Israel will not allow any entity to threaten its security," Israel Katz wrote on X in both Hebrew and Turkish. "It is preferable for Erdogan to continue delivering empty, delusional speeches against Israel in the Turkish parliament rather than testing Israel's resolve to defend itself," he added.