China says nations free to choose AI models, pushes back against ‘bloc confrontation’

China said Wednesday that countries have the right to independently choose their partners and artificial intelligence models based on their national conditions and development needs, while opposing what it called "bloc confrontation" in the sector.

Responding to a question about reports that the US government plans to send a letter to countries that signed the US "AI Opportunity Statement," warning them against joining initiatives whose requirements Washington considers incompatible with its own, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said AI is the collective wisdom and a valuable asset shared by all humanity.

He said broad international cooperation on AI was a widely shared expectation and that every country should be free to determine with whom it cooperates.

"All countries have the right to decide for themselves who they wish to partner with according to their own national conditions and development needs," Lin told reporters in Beijing.

China, he added, "firmly opposes forcing countries to take sides or creating bloc confrontation on AI."

Lin urged all sides to move away from what he called a zero-sum mentality and instead promote cooperation in the development and governance of AI.

"We hope that all sides will abandon the zero-sum mentality, advocate solidarity, respect digital sovereignty of all countries, and build a just and equitable system for global AI governance," he said.

Such an approach, Lin said, would help make AI "an important driver for shared prosperity and common security."

Last month, 29 countries signed an agreement in Shanghai to establish the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO).

Under the agreement, WAICO will be an independent intergovernmental organization headquartered in Shanghai.