Trump says US, Canada have reached trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 7, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US and Canada have reached a trade deal following a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, while acknowledging that the agreement remains subject to the finalization of documents.

"We had a very good conversation with the prime minister last night, and we've come to a deal with Canada," Trump told reporters outside the White House.

He said the agreement would eliminate tariffs on US farmers exporting to Canada, describing the outcome as "a very good deal for both" countries.

"Our farmers were paying tremendous tariffs into Canada, and those tariffs are going to be totally eviscerated down to zero," the president added.

Asked whether Washington would reduce tariffs on Canadian automobiles and luxury goods, Trump said: "We're doing certain things. We're giving, going to give something," adding that US farmers and manufacturers would benefit from the arrangement.

Trump on Tuesday paused a planned 50% tariff on Canadian goods for three days, saying the measure was being held back to allow the completion of documents. The tariff had been due to take effect Wednesday.

His announcement followed a phone call Tuesday with Carney, who was seeking to reach an agreement and avert the tariffs on roughly C$30 billion ($22 billion) worth of Canadian goods.

Asked whether he was willing to lower tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, Trump told reporters at the White House that his administration would consider the move.

"We'll look at it," he said.

Trump also noted Canada would no longer impose tariffs on US farmers, who he said had been "hurt very badly" by Canada.

He added that the US may reduce some tariffs on Canadian goods to levels imposed on other countries.

"Canada was paying a higher tariff," Trump said.

"We have a very nice relationship with leadership right now, and we'll see. But we did a three-day pause," he added.