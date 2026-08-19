Türkiye says Greece’s renewable energy framework has no legal effect on its Aegean position

Greece's newly announced renewable energy spatial framework covering the Aegean Sea will have no legal consequences for Türkiye regarding the interconnected disputes between the two countries, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said the framework, like similar Greek initiatives, would have no legal effect on Türkiye, including with regard to geographical formations whose sovereignty was not transferred to Greece under international treaties.

"As we have emphasized on various occasions in the past, this and similar initiatives will not affect Türkiye's legal position regarding Aegean issues," Keçeli said in a statement on US social media platform X.

Keçeli stressed that unilateral actions should be avoided in enclosed or semi-enclosed seas such as the Aegean and Mediterranean, noting that international maritime law encourages cooperation among coastal states in such waters.

He reiterated that Türkiye, as one of the two coastal states of the Aegean Sea, remains ready to cooperate with Greece.

"Within the framework of the Athens Declaration on 'Good Neighborly Relations' of Dec. 7, 2023, Türkiye maintains its position that a sincere and comprehensive approach should be adopted to resolve problems on the basis of international law, equity and good-neighborliness," Keçeli added.