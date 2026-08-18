ZELENSKYY SAYS 10 PEOPLE KILLED IN RUSSIAS STRIKE ON KHARKIV REGION

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that 10 people were killed and several others wounded in a Russian strike in the Kharkiv region.

In a statement, Zelenskyy said the strike hit an area where a post office and shops were located, surrounded by residential buildings.

"As of now, 10 people are known to have been killed," he said.

Emergency services extinguished a fire at the site and continued working there to establish the circumstances of the incident, he added.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine would respond to the attack, and called on its international partners to increase pressure on Russia.

The claim comes amid continued Russian and Ukrainian strikes on military targets and populated areas, with no immediate chance for resumption of peace talks to end the war that started in 2022.





