ZAMBIAS HICHILEMA WINS 2ND TERM AS PRESIDENT

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema secured a second term in office with more than 2.9 million votes, the Electoral Commission of Zambia announced early Tuesday.

Hichilema, 64, beat his main challenger in last Thursday's presidential election, Brian Mundubile of the National Restoration Party for Unity and Progress (NRPUP), who won 1.8 million votes, far surpassing the constitutionally required 50% plus one threshold of the majority vote.

"Thank you Zambia. We are truly humbled by the trust you have placed in our hands, to hold our nation's highest office and be your servant once more," Hichilema said in a post on Facebook shortly after Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson Mwanagala Zaloumis declared him president-elect at the national election center in the capital Lusaka.

Zaloumis said Hichilema had won so convincingly that results from selected polling stations in the remaining five of the country's 226 constituencies could have no material impact on the outcome.

The streets of Lusaka were buzzing well before Hichilema's victory was announced and remained lively long afterward as people from all walks of life thronged the streets, braving the early morning cold in jubilant celebration.

"Mr. President, please continue being the good leader that you are to this country. The people of Zambia have demonstrated once again their confidence and belief in your leadership," Collins Maoma, the national chairperson of Hichilema's sponsoring party, the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), told reporters.