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News World 2 killed in shooting at high school in southern Philippines

2 killed in shooting at high school in southern Philippines

At least two people, including the suspected gunman, were killed in a school shooting early Tuesday at Ateneo de Zamboanga High School in the southern Philippines, local media reported.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published August 18,2026 07:03 AM
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2 KILLED IN SHOOTING AT HIGH SCHOOL IN SOUTHERN PHILIPPINES

At least two people were killed in a shooting early Tuesday at Ateneo de Zamboanga High School in Zamboanga City in the southern Philippines, including the alleged shooter, local media outlet ABS-CBN News reported.

The incident occurred shortly before classes were due to begin, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect brought a pistol and a rifle to the campus and opened fire inside a classroom "without apparent provocation."

The alleged shooter and the victim were both students at the Jesuit-run private school, said Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso.

Video showed students fleeing a school building as a gunshot was heard.

Police and investigators remain at the scene as authorities determine the motive and examine possible security lapses.