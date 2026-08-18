Iran’s parliament speaker set to visit Iraq Wednesday for talks on regional developments

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf is set to visit Iraq on Wednesday for talks with Iraqi officials on regional developments and bilateral cooperation, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

State broadcaster IRIB said Qalibaf's talks will focus on regional developments, strengthening strategic cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad, and exploring joint measures to help promote stability and security in West Asia.

The talks will also cover strengthening bilateral relations, border security, counterterrorism, expanding economic cooperation, and implementing agreements between the two countries.

Qalibaf, who is Iran's top negotiator in the talks with the US, is expected to meet senior Iraqi officials and other high-ranking figures during the visit, the outlet said.

His visit comes just days after a drone attack targeted the residence and private office of Masrour Barzani, the head of Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq. After the attack, Baghdad asked for an official clarification from Tehran. Iran denied involvement in the attack and condemned it.





