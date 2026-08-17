RIGHTS GROUP ASKS FIFA TO STOP INFANTINOS RE-ELECTION PLANS

News World Rights group asks FIFA to stop Infantino's re-election plans

Rights group asks FIFA to stop Infantino's re-election plans

Rights group FairSquare urged FIFA oversight officials to bar President Gianni Infantino from seeking re-election, citing a breach of the governing body’s three-term limit rules.

The human rights organization FairSquare sent a letter to three members of FIFA's Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee asking them to stop the federation's president Gianni Infantino from running for re-election.



In the letter seen by news portal The Athletic on Monday, FairSquare argues that FIFA statutes don't permit another term for Infantino. A corresponding amendment to the regulations in 2022 was, among other things, not properly published before the vote in the FIFA Council.



The decisive question is whether Infantino's first term, from 2016 to 2019, will be considered a full term. If so, he would be ineligible to run again, as a FIFA president is limited to three terms.



From Infantino's perspective, he only completed the term of his predecessor, Joseph Blatter, and would therefore be eligible to remain in office for another four years, starting in 2027. The 56-year-old is currently the only candidate.



FairSquare's complaint is largely symbolic. The organization had already failed in its attempt to challenge Infantino before the International Olympic Committee (IOC). In that case, he was accused of close ties to US President Donald Trump and the resulting political interference in the federation.



Infantino has been under fire for weeks after unveiling plans worth billions to sell World Cup rights to private investors. Following major protests, including UEFA's threat of a World Cup boycott, the FIFA boss withdrew the proposal.











