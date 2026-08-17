China urges Japan to reflect on ‘war crimes,’ make ‘clean break with militarism’

China on Monday urged longtime rival Japan to "deeply" reflect on its "war crimes" and make a "clean break with militarism."



Commenting on Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's speech at the Memorial Ceremony for the War Dead on Aug. 15, marking the 81st anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Juan accused her of attempting to "turn back the wheel of history."



"We once again urge those running the Japanese government to listen to the voice of its people and the international community, deeply reflect on its war crimes, make a clean break with militarism and stop going further down the wrong path," Lin added.



Takaichi, who attended the annual event for the first time since taking office last October, pledged peace but stopped short of using the language employed at last year's memorial by her predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, who vowed to keep in mind Japan's "remorse" over the war and expressed its "resolute pledge to renounce war."



"Takaichi in her speech avoided the words 'remorse' and 'lessons learned,' spoke ambiguously about Japan's war crimes, and attempted to turn back the wheel of history. It once again reveals the motives of Takaichi's administration to whitewash and reverse the verdict on the history of Japanese aggression," Lin asserted.



"Only by facing up to and learning lessons from the history, can one avoid repeating past mistakes," he went on to say.



Several Cabinet members and political figures, including Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, also visited the shrine, which Lin said amounted to supporting the "war of aggression."



This year also marks the 81st anniversary of China's victory in its "War of Resistance" against Japan.