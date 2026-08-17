AMID WAR, UKRAINES MUSLIMS FIND STRENGTH IN INTERFAITH UNITY: MUFTI

Every day, Ukraine's Muslims live with the possibility that the next missile could strike their mosque, home or neighborhood. But as the war has reshaped their lives, it has also reshaped relations between the country's faith communities, forging closer ties between Muslims and Christians, according to Ukraine's leading Muslim cleric.

In an interview with Anadolu, Murat Suleimanov, mufti of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Ukraine, said Muslim and Christian leaders had worked together before 2022 through regular dialogue and joint initiatives, but the war had brought them even closer.

Ukraine is home to an estimated 500,000 to 2 million Muslims, according to various studies and Islamic organizations. Unlike in many European countries, most are indigenous, with Crimean Tatars making up the largest Muslim community.

Suleimanov said some expected Muslims to remain neutral because the conflict is often viewed as one between two predominantly Christian countries. Instead, he said, Ukraine's Muslim community openly stood with the country.

"As a result, relations between Christians and Muslims have become extremely close," he said.

He also accused Russia of using propaganda to sow divisions by spreading false narratives about tensions between Muslims and Christians.

"Our strength lies in our unity, and that is extremely important," he said. "We demonstrate this unity when a metropolitan bishop, a priest, a mufti, and an imam stand together and speak with one voice in support of justice."

LIVING THROUGH WAR



That unity has developed against the backdrop of daily attacks that have transformed life for Ukraine's Muslim community.

Suleimanov said missile strikes have damaged civilian infrastructure, including mosques in Bakhmut, Sievierodonetsk and Kostiantynivka, forcing some Muslims to relocate so they can continue practicing their faith within established communities.

"As a result, many Muslims have relocated to other areas so they can remain part of a Muslim community, fulfill their religious obligations, attend prayers, hold janazah (funerals), and meet other religious needs," he said.

Despite the disruption, many have chosen to remain in Ukraine because they consider themselves an integral part of the country.

"Those who stayed understand that their role is very important," he said. "Why? Because we are part of Ukrainian society."

Suleimanov also stressed the need for a negotiated end to the war.

"Safety is something we deeply value. When you hear missiles every day and live under constant shelling, it becomes your daily reality," he said. "What all of us want is for this war to end and for peace to prevail."

JUSTICE BEYOND UKRAINE



For Suleimanov, the principles that unite Ukraine's religious communities should also guide the international response to other conflicts.

"As the mufti of Ukraine and as a Muslim, I also have a responsibility to speak about the genocide in Palestine, in Gaza. That is our duty," he said.

He said justice should not be applied selectively and urged world leaders to continue pursuing dialogue to end wars.

Suleimanov also welcomed support from the Muslim world but said Ukraine's Muslim community deserves greater international attention.

"We hear words of support, but we would like people to speak more about the Muslims of Ukraine," he said.

He also expressed hope for closer cooperation with Türkiye's Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), saying he was making "every possible effort" to deepen relations.

"We do see that Diyanet provides assistance, including support for Muslims in Ukraine," he said. "I sincerely hope that in the future our cooperation will become broader, stronger and built on even greater mutual trust."























