AZERBAIJANS ALIYEV MEETS FORMER UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT YUSHCHENKO IN BAKU

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met on Monday former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko in Baku.

In a post on US social media platform X, Aliyev said the two men, whose acquaintance dates back more than 20 years, recalled their previous cooperation aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exchanged views on their future development.

"We shared fond memories, recalled our joint efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations, and exchanged views on the future prospects of our ties," he added.

In the meeting, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev presented Aliyev with a certificate naming him an Honorary Citizen of the Ukrainian city of Irpin, according to the Azerbaijani president's office.

Yushchenko, who served as Ukraine's president from 2005 to 2010, arrived in Baku on Sunday.





